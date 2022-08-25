In Canton, old building gets new life

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve ever been to Bend in The River Park in Canton, you’ve probably seen a building that has stood vacant for years.

That’s about to change.

Atlantic Testing Laboratories has been a part of the Canton community for 50-some years as an engineering and architectural technical support firm.

Headquartered now on Route 11, the company plans to move into the vacant building. Atlantic Testing is renovating the space that’s being used for storage right now.

“We have drill rigs, we have boats, we have motors, we have all sorts of equipment that is there,” said Marijean Remington, the CEO of Atlantic Testing Laboratories.

Before Atlantic bought the building in 2007, it was a cogeneration plant and a climbing school for Tamarack Tree Service.

The goal is get a new roof on the building before the snow flies.

“Before we moved in the building sat vacant for some time. Anytime a building is vacant for a while, it starts to develop some issues. So we’ve been dealing with these issues over time, but it will be really nice to not have to deal with all the leaks in the roof and such,” said Tim Gavin, Atlantic Testing’s Operations Manager.

When the renovations are complete, the office on Route 11 will move to the renovated building, as the company continues to expand, continuing to test and work in Canton and around New York state.

