Cheryl D. (Tulip) Lawton, 68, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Cheryl D. (Tulip) Lawton, age 68, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 3:00PM to 7:00PM at 1213 Washington Street, Ogdensburg. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Cheryl passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Cheryl is survived by her children, Mindy Lawton and her companion, Greg McNamara, of Ogdensburg, NY, Jeri Lynn Haig and her husband, Dustin, of Deland, FL, Bobbi Ann Lawton of Marietta, GA, and Loni Sargent Basciano and her husband, Bill, of Poughkeepsie, NY; her brothers, Robert Tulip of Ogdensburg, NY and Frank Tulip and his wife, Tammy, of Ogdensburg, NY; four sisters, Maggie West, of Virginia Beach, VA, Robin Tulip of Ogdensburg, NY, Julie Mills and her husband, Michael, of Ogdensburg, NY and Carolyn Rand and her husband, Terry, of Brier Hill, NY, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Cheryl was born on November 25, 1953, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Robert A. and Eleanor (Casey) Tulip. She attended local schools. Cheryl worked at Ryan Press in Ogdensburg, NY as a Binding Supervisor. Cheryl loved Willie Nelson’s music. Donations in lieu of flowers, may be made to The ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter, 135 Old Cove Road, Suite 213 - Liverpool, NY 13090, in tribute to her mother after she suffered from ALS.

