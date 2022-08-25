Clarke steps down as Wolves coach and GM

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s surprising news from the Watertown Wolves.

The semipro hockey team announced on its website Wednesday that head coach and general manager Brent Clarke is leaving the team to become head coach of the Knoxville Ice Bears in the SPHL.

Clarke has guided the Wolves to two separate Federal Prospects Hockey League championships in two separate stints in Watertown, including this past season.

Curtis Mosely is taking over as general manager and Justin Coachman has been named interim head coach.

For Coachman, who retired after the Wolves won the FPHL title this past season, it’s the opportunity of a lifetime.

“I mean, we’ve got a lot of returners coming back,” he said. “We had a great team last year and I expect the same thing this year. We’ve got a lot of strong, hardworking players. I’m going to run it just like Clarkie. It’s going to be a hard-working team, battle for pucks and we’re going to get some wins here. I’ve reached out to pretty much everybody, been on the phone all day trying to make sure they have my number, and a lot of the guys are returners that I played with last year so just had a nice conversation. Everybody is excited for this year.”

