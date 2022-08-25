Coming up: Change of command for 10th Mountain Division

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - We’ve known for a while that the 10th Mountain Division has a new commander coming.

Now, official word that a Change of Command ceremony will be held on post September 9, as Major General Milford Beagle leaves Fort Drum.

General Beagle is taking command of the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas. Major General Gregory Anderson is replacing General Beagle as commander of the 10th.

