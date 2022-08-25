Coming up: Change of command for 10th Mountain Division

The new commander of the 10th Mountain Division, Major General Gregory Anderson.
The new commander of the 10th Mountain Division, Major General Gregory Anderson.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - We’ve known for a while that the 10th Mountain Division has a new commander coming.

Now, official word that a Change of Command ceremony will be held on post September 9, as Major General Milford Beagle leaves Fort Drum.

General Beagle is taking command of the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas. Major General Gregory Anderson is replacing General Beagle as commander of the 10th.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21st Congressional District Democratic Candidate Matt Castelli is declaring victory in the...
Matt Castelli declares victory with only 15% of the vote in, Stefanik responds
Mike Skelly file photo
O’burg mayor charged with false statements
Hospital employees in New York State may be eligible for a bonus.
Some healthcare workers in the area to receive bonuses
For dairy farmers in Lewis County, a partnership with Kraft has been a staple of their business...
New milk plant could help Lewis County dairy farmers?
The Watertown school board is looking into possible inequities between boys' and girls'...
Parent says Watertown girls’ lacrosse team treated unfairly

Latest News

Developer out, plans change for O’burg property
Developer out, plans change for O’burg property
Site of the old Diamond National plant - and perhaps, someday, a development of condominiums...
Developer out, plans change for O’burg property
Tuesday’s primary: $23.51 a vote
Tuesday’s primary: $23.51 a vote
Copenhagen fire department ‘on the brink,’ facing tough choices
Copenhagen fire department ‘on the brink,’ facing tough choices