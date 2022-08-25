Donald William Fargo, 76, of Calcium

CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Donald William Fargo, 76, of Plank Road, died peacefully on Friday, Aug 19th, 2022 at his home. He is the son of the late Harold & Leona (Souva) Fargo. He was born on June 7, 1946, in Carthage, New York.

He graduated from Carthage High School and went on to serve in the US Army Reserves.  He worked as a supervisor at the Deferiet Papermill until its closure, he then worked as a CDL driver until his retirement.

Donald is survived by his sister, Cheryl Ward, his 3 children, Ryan Fargo, Scott Fargo, and Shanna Hillsinger along with 5 grandchildren, Freyja, Gavin, Addison, Odin and Hailey.

Donald enjoyed time with his grandchildren while teaching his own kids to be good parents by example.

There will be a memorial service at an upcoming date.

Arrangements are being made with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences in his memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

