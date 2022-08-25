Eleanor I. Finch, 96, of Black River

Eleanor I. Finch, 96, formerly of Black River, NY, passed away August 21, 2022 at Kate’s Hospice House in Ocala, FL. (Funeral Home)

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Eleanor I. Finch, 96, formerly of Black River, NY, passed away August 21, 2022 at Kate’s Hospice House in Ocala, FL.

She was born on March 22, 1926 in Romulus, NY, daughter of Norman and Harriet (Longmore) Lyke.

She married Russell W. Finch on December 25, 1951, in Brownville, NY. Eleanor worked at Pine Camp for a few years prior to working for NYS Department of Health for 32 years.

Her husband owned and operated Russell Finch Tree Service and Russell Finch Equipment Sales & Rentals for many years in Black River. He passed away May 25, 2015.

Eleanor loved spending time with her family and her many grandchildren. She and her husband traveled to Ocala, Florida for over 40 years. The couple built a home in Ocala and would return to Black River and enjoy family and friends in the summer.

Among her survivors are her daughter and son in law, Valerie J. and Todd Shippee, Peru, NY; two sons and their wives, Russell J. and Priscilla Finch, Tuftonboro, NH and Robert N. and Donna Finch, Ocala, FL; six grandchildren, Tara (Russell) Brettholtz, Casey Finch, Dustin Collins, Julia Finch, Robert J. Finch and Randijo Finch; four great grandchildren, Sophie, Daphne, Braxton and Marisol; two brothers, James and Robert Lyke; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by a sister, Jean Hildman and a brother, Wayne Lyke.

Donations may be made to the Black River Ambulance Squad or Black River Fire Department.

Calling hours will be held 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 28th at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St., Black River.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 29th at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Black River Cemetery.

