Faculty Gala at Crane - Free Concert!

SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music will officially open the 2022-23 academic year with the annual Faculty Gala, on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall. The performance will also stream live online, at potsdam.edu/cranelive.

The Crane Faculty Gala highlights members of Crane’s illustrious and world-renowned faculty of scholars and artists and serve as a welcome to all new and returning Crane students.

This year’s varied gala program will take listeners on a journey through many genres and time periods, with 24 faculty members taking to the stage throughout the evening. Works will span from classic operatic arias, sonatas and art songs to musical theatre selections and jazz standards.

The performance will include works by masters of the classical repertoire including Bach, Debussy, Puccini, Rossini and Tchaikovsky, as well as works by Stephen Sondheim, Astor Piazzolla, Ian Krouse, Robert Muczunski, Alonso Malik and Ornette Coleman.

This concert is free, and the public is invited to attend.

Performers include:

Brass faculty: Brianne Borden (trumpet), Charles Guy (tuba), Christopher Hernacki (trombone), Anna Marshall (horn), Luke Spence (trumpet)

Composition faculty: Tim Sullivan (drums)

Guitar faculty: Doug Rubio

Jazz faculty: Michael Dudley Jr. (trumpet)

Piano and keyboard faculty: Julie Miller, Rosemarie Suniga

String faculty: Marie-Elaine Gagnon (cello), John Geggie (double bass), Jessica Suchy-Pilalis (harp), Shelly Tramposh (viola)

Voice faculty: Donald George (tenor), Steven Groth (baritone), Kathleen Miller (soprano), Christopher Sierra (tenor), Colleen Skull (soprano), Brock Tjosvold (piano)

Woodwind faculty: Julianne Kirk Doyle (clarinet), Brian Dunbar (flute), Carol Lowe (bassoon), Jill Rubio (flute)

This performance will be broadcast live on the Crane School of Music YouTube channel at the concert time. To view the program and see other upcoming streaming performances, visit www.potsdam.edu/cranelive.

