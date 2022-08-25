Fitness with Jamie: Exercising outdoors before it’s too late

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fitness expert Jamie Kalk recommends that people get out and enjoy the nice weather before it turns cold.

She takes us to Watertown’s Thompson Park, where she shows us ways to use the stairs – or not – for our workouts.

You can email Jamie at befitforlife73@gmail.com with comments, questions, or suggestions.

