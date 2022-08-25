Gabrielle Louise Schiltz, 31, of North Lawrence

On Sunday, August 21, 2022, Gabrielle Louise Schiltz, loving daughter and sister, died peacefully at the age of 31. (Funeral Home)

NORTH LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - On Sunday, August 21, 2022, Gabrielle Louise Schiltz, loving daughter and sister, died peacefully at the age of 31.

Gabrielle was born on December 16, 1990 in Lancaster, PA to Thomas and Gabriella Schiltz the oldest daughter and third of their nine children. She attended St. Therese Academy in Nicholville, NY until sixth grade and continued her education at St. Dominic’s in Post Falls, ID where she graduated in 2009. She then graduated from St. Mary’s College, St. Mary’s, KS in 2012.

Gabrielle dedicated seven years to teaching and forming many children at both the Holy Name of Jesus Academy, NY and Our Lady of Sorrows Academy, AZ. The following years she worked as a paralegal at The Carlisle Law Firm, and then pursued her passion and love for sewing as a seamstress in Kentucky.

Gabrielle loved the arts, baking, sewing, hiking, and sailing with her family and friends. She was a generous soul and her quiet charity touched the lives of many. She had a deep love for her Catholic faith and a great devotion to Our Lady of Sorrows. Gabrielle offered up her suffering heroically for priests, religious, and the salvation of souls.

Gabrielle is survived by her parents, Thomas and Gabriella Schiltz of North Lawrence, NY and her eight siblings: James, Timothy, Brother Mark (John), Peter, Catherine, Maria, Bridget and Monica.

Gabrielle will be resting in repose at St. Therese’s Church, 68 County Route 55, Nicholville, NY for visitation on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 2:00 - 4:00 PM and 6:00 - 8:00 PM. A Solemn High Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Immaculate Heart Chapel, 337 Trippany Road, Massena, NY, on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM with the burial following in St. Therese’s Cemetery, 68 County Route 55, Nicholville, NY. A reception will immediately follow the burial at St. Therese’s Church.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either: St. Therese Chapel and Academy, PO Box 128, Nicholville, NY 12965 or The Holy Name of Jesus Academy, 337 Trippany Rd, Massena, NY 13662.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam

