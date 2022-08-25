James E. Heidt, 85, of Lowville

James E. Heidt, 85, of Brookside Senior Living Community, formerly of Theresa, passed away on...
James E. Heidt, 85, of Brookside Senior Living Community, formerly of Theresa, passed away on Monday evening, August 22, 2022 at St. Luke’s Healthcare, Utica.(Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - James E. Heidt, 85, of Brookside Senior Living Community, formerly of Theresa, passed away on Monday evening, August 22, 2022 at St. Luke’s Healthcare, Utica.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Ann; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Brian James Heidt of Lowville; Michael L. and Barbara G. Heidt of The Plains, VA; two granddaughters, Jessica P. and Brittany F. Heidt of VA; nieces, nephews and cousins.

James was born on March 24, 1937 in Rochester, NY, a son of the late Elmer and Nora Lee Malpass Heidt. He graduated from Theresa High School and attended U.S. Clerical School in Fort Jackson, SC. James served in the U.S. Army Reserves 332nd Ordinance Battalion from 1955-1961, receiving the rank of Sgt. On May 30, 1959, he married Ann M. Beerman at St. Theresa of Avila, Theresa with Rev. Emile LaLonde officiating.

James worked as a truck driver for Young’s Express, Waterown, NY for over 30 years, retiring in 1994.

He was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville and Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Watertown, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus as a 4th Degree Knight. James served as a Eucharistic Minister and on the Holy Name Society in Watertown, NY. He served on the Theresa Town Board; and was a Parent Representative on committees at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES in Watertown. He served as past Scout Master for Cub and Boy Scouts.

A funeral Mass will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville with Rev. Douglas A. Decker, Pastor officiating. A gathering at St. Peter’s Church Fellowship Hall will immediately follow the funeral Mass, all are welcome. Burial will be at a later date in Brookside Cemetery, Watertown. Calling hours are from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The ARC Oneida/Lewis Chapter, 245 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501. Online contributions can be made at https://www.thearcolc.org

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

