DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mr. James E. Yandow, 81, formerly of Depauville, died Monday, August 22nd, at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, where he had been a resident since 2017.

Jim was born September 25th, 1940, in Springfield, Massachusetts, the son of Cleophus and Ruth O’Neill Yandow. He graduated from Clayton Central School.

In 1976, he married the former Robbin Hyde at the Clayton Baptist Church. A prior marriage to Irene Traska ended in divorce.

Jim worked with metals. Amongst the places he worked were Fishercast, Snowblast Secard, New York Air Brake, C.Z.L., where he worked in various departments, including quality control.

In the late 1980′s, Jim became a Minister for the Agape Outreach Ministry. He ministered at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility from 1990 until becoming disabled from a stroke in 2008, under the guidance of Sheriff Leo Wilson. He also Ministered services at his home.

He enjoyed fishing and cooking.

Surviving besides his wife Robbin, are three sons, James Jr. (Peggy Sue) and Carlton (Laura), both of Clayton, and Jeff Yandow of Depauville; three daughters, Elizabeth Yandow of Philpi, N.Y., Faith (Joseph) Farless of LaFargeville, and Annette King; 17 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Garnsey of Watertown; nieces and nephews.

One grandson, Dakota Yandow, died December 4th, 2021, at age 19 as a result of a car accident. Also, three sisters, Elizabeth Grandee, Carol Jackson, and Joyce Cornaire pre-deceased him.

There will be a Celebration of Life on September 3rd, at the Depauville Social Hall, with a small service at 11am, and a gathering to follow the service.

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

