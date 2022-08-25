Jefferson County Food Policy Council meets

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County’s food community met for the first time in person, a year after forming the Jefferson Food Policy Council.

The group is made up of representatives from different businesses and food-related groups throughout the county.

The council formed last September to help ensure food security in a post-pandemic world.

Members discussed their most immediate goals, foremost among them is the expansion of Carthage Central School’s composting program.

“If we can expand this to the larger Carthage community or even bigger than that,” council member Courtney Stepanek said, “just creating a model that can be replicated in other areas of Jefferson County.”

“My friendly reminder is this: never underestimate the impact that a small group of people that are determined to make a difference can have,” Dawn Cole said.

The meeting concluded with a gift to long-time member Stepanek, who will be moving away in the coming weeks.

