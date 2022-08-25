Kenneth Kristan Lambert, 43, of Spragueville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Kenneth Kristan Lambert, age 43, of Spragueville, passed away on August 22, 2022 at his home.
Kenneth Kristan Lambert, age 43, of Spragueville, passed away on August 22, 2022 at his home.(Funeral Home)

SPRAGUEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth Kristan Lambert, age 43, of Spragueville, passed away on August 22, 2022 at his home.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 31 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with his funeral service starting immediately after. Burial will follow in the New St. James Cemetery in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Kristan was born on October 22, 1978 in Ogdensburg to Helen M. (Gage) Lambert and the late Leonard W. Lambert, Jr. He graduated from Hermon DeKalb Central School in 1998 and married Ellen Smith on July 20, 2018.

Kristan grew up on a dairy farm and also worked with his eldest brother, Todd, doing building and excavation jobs. He began working at Cives Steel in 1999 where he was employed for 23 years.

Kristan loved building and driving remote controlled cars, hunting, and riding his motorcycles. He was the one to call for any project, big or small, as he was always helping family and friends. There wasn’t a job Kristan wouldn’t tackle or figure out. He was extremely talented and always wanted to do his best. He was fun-loving, kind-hearted, and always willing to help others. He was a devoted and excellent husband, a respectful son, and a one-of-a-kind brother.

Surviving is his wife, Ellen; mother, Helen Lambert; step-sons, Douglas “DJ” (Emily) and Marcus; siblings, Kelley and Stan Edick of Whitesboro, Todd and Dianna Lambert of DeGrasse, Tracy and Kelvin Perrigo of Gouverneur, Leonard A. Lambert, daughter Chelsey, and his companion, Jessica Huckle of Gouverneur, and Lorrine E. Lambert and her companion, Larry M. Allen of Fowler; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Kristan is predeceased by his father, Leonard W. Lambert, Jr.; and a nephew, Zachary Randall.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

A view of the Chaumont Bay area.
State helping Lake Ontario by helping fish
Candles
James E. Yandow, 81, formerly of Depauville
Backpacks ready for distribution at the Watertown Urban Mission's annual back-to-school giveaway.
Annual backpack giveaway begins
Linda A. Hurd passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
Linda A. Hurd, of Gouverneur

Obituaries

Candles
Sybil Richmond, 102, of Watertown
Margaret A. Kennedy, age 90, of Star Lake, NY, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at...
Margaret A. Kennedy, 90, of Star Lake
The new home of Atlantic Testing Laboratories in Canton, now being renovated.
In Canton, old building gets new life
Terra L McCarthy Sterling age 46 of Plattsburgh NY, formerly from Evans Mills, NY passed away...
Terra L McCarthy Sterling, 46, formerly of Evans Mills
A Celebration of Life gathering for Mr. Larry R. McClure, 83, a resident of 492 Old Market...
Larry R. McClure, 83, of Norfolk
Mary E. (Burwell) Latimer, 95 of Canton, passed away on August 24, 2022 surrounded by loved...
Mary E. (Burwell) Latimer, 95, of Canton