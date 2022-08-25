Kenneth Kristan Lambert, 43, of Spragueville

Kenneth Kristan Lambert, age 43, of Spragueville, passed away on August 22, 2022 at his home. (Funeral Home)

SPRAGUEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth Kristan Lambert, age 43, of Spragueville, passed away on August 22, 2022 at his home.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 31 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with his funeral service starting immediately after. Burial will follow in the New St. James Cemetery in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Kristan was born on October 22, 1978 in Ogdensburg to Helen M. (Gage) Lambert and the late Leonard W. Lambert, Jr. He graduated from Hermon DeKalb Central School in 1998 and married Ellen Smith on July 20, 2018.

Kristan grew up on a dairy farm and also worked with his eldest brother, Todd, doing building and excavation jobs. He began working at Cives Steel in 1999 where he was employed for 23 years.

Kristan loved building and driving remote controlled cars, hunting, and riding his motorcycles. He was the one to call for any project, big or small, as he was always helping family and friends. There wasn’t a job Kristan wouldn’t tackle or figure out. He was extremely talented and always wanted to do his best. He was fun-loving, kind-hearted, and always willing to help others. He was a devoted and excellent husband, a respectful son, and a one-of-a-kind brother.

Surviving is his wife, Ellen; mother, Helen Lambert; step-sons, Douglas “DJ” (Emily) and Marcus; siblings, Kelley and Stan Edick of Whitesboro, Todd and Dianna Lambert of DeGrasse, Tracy and Kelvin Perrigo of Gouverneur, Leonard A. Lambert, daughter Chelsey, and his companion, Jessica Huckle of Gouverneur, and Lorrine E. Lambert and her companion, Larry M. Allen of Fowler; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Kristan is predeceased by his father, Leonard W. Lambert, Jr.; and a nephew, Zachary Randall.

