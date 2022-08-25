Linda A. Hurd, of Gouverneur

Linda A. Hurd passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. (Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Linda A. Hurd passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Funeral arrangements are private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Linda was born in Gouverneur on February 10, 1948, the daughter of Raymond and Gladys (Taylor) Lashbrooks.

She married George F. Hurd Sr. on December 18, 1971 in Gouverneur.

Linda had been employed as a factory worker and enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her long time companion Ora House her daughter Linda & son in law Timmy Greenfield of Dexter, her 3 siblings Earl Lashbrooks of Croghan, Allen Lashbrooks of North Carolina, June Lashbrooks of Gouverneur, several nieces and nephews. Linda is also survived by her 9 grandchildren Shawn House of North Carolina, Keirsten House of Dexter, Cooper Greenfield of Hammond, Cara Ramsaron of North Carolina, Jennifer House, Christian House, Tyler House, Nathan House, and Elmer House, all of Gouverneur, She is predeceased by her husband George Sr. and 9 siblings.

Memorial donations to honor Linda are encouraged to Friends 4 Pound Paws, PO Box 394, Gouverneur, NY 13642.

