CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. (Burwell) Latimer, 95 of Canton, passed away on August 24, 2022 surrounded by loved ones at the United Helpers Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Canton.

Mary was born March 6, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Millard E. and Dorthea L. (Tracy) Burwell. She graduated from Canton High School and later from Potsdam State University. Mary married Robert W. Latimer in 1947; he predeceased her in October of 2011.

Mary taught at the Canton elementary School through the 1960′s. Mary was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Stars, Chapter 68.

Mary is survived by her three children, Susan Latimer of Madrid; Thomas (Dawn) Latimer of Pierrepont and Montgomery (Terry) Latimer of Canton; six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her beloved husband Robert and parents, Millard and Dorthea, she was predeceased by brothers David, Eugene and Millard “Junior” Burwell and by a daughter-in-law, Katrina Latimer.

Following Mary’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A burial for Mary E. and Robert W. Latimer will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Evergreen Cemetery, Canton.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Avenue; Potsdam, New York 13676 or to an SPCA of one’s choice. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mary E. (Burwell) Latimer are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service.com.

