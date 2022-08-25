Michael A. Kelly, 72, of Watertown, NY, passed away on August 22, 2022 at the Northern Metropolitan Residential Health Care Facility in Monsey, NY. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael A. Kelly, 72, of Watertown, NY, passed away on August 22, 2022 at the Northern Metropolitan Residential Health Care Facility in Monsey, NY.

He was born on February 1, 1950, in Watertown, NY, son of the late Joseph and Margaret Robertson Kelly, and he graduated from Watertown High school.

Following school he moved to Long Island where he began a lifetime career as a truck driver. While residing there he met his wife Cynthia E. Pins. The couple married on May 11, 1985 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Massapequa, NY. The couple resided in Amityville, NY, where he continued to work as a truck driver for various companies. He retired from White Rose Frozen Foods located in Garden City, NY.

Following his retirement the couple moved to Watertown in 2012.

Michael loved music, in the 1960′s he played guitar in various bands, and he and his wife always enjoyed going for long drives.

Besides his wife he is survived by two sister in laws and a brother in law, Patricia Pucci and Eileen (Dennis) Coggins, of Long Island, NY; and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held 6 p.m. Sunday, August 29th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

Donations in Michael’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association 204 Iroquois Ave W., Watertown, NY 13601.

