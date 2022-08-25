No injuries in rollover crash

A vehicle rolled into a ditch on U.S. Route 11 in the town of Pamelia Thursday morning.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - No one was injured in a rollover crash in the town of Pamelia Thursday morning.

Police say the driver, the only person in the car, was on his way home from work on U.S. Route 11 when the crash happened. The black Volkswagen rolled into a ditch and landed on its roof.

No charges are pending. A reporter at the scene said it was very foggy when they were there.

The call came shortly before 7 a.m.

Jefferson County Sherriff’s deputies, Guilfoyle Ambulance, and the North Pole Fire Department were at the scene.

