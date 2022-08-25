ONNY: Sidney Cox Memorial Concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

ENCORE!Great Music from the Dance and StageKenneth Andrews, ConductorColleen Skull, Guest SopranoImagine you are dancing the night away as The Orchestra of Northern New York presents a dazzling array of intoxicating music from the dance stage. Highlights include such favorites as “I Could Have Danced All Night” from My Fair Lady, The “Last Rose of Summer”, “Dream with Me” from Bernstein’s Peter Pan, and Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man. Also featured will be favorites such as “Gabriel’s Oboe” from The Mission, selections by Copland, Dvorak, Britten, Johann Strauss as well as amazing Latin dance music by Piazzolla, Gabriella Lena-Frank and Arturo Marquiz. Our featured soloist will be the international artist and soprano from the renowned Crane School of Music Voice faculty, Colleen Skull.The Orchestra of Northern New York (ONNY) opened its 34th season in October 2021. Its mission is to enrich the quality of life for all people, especially youth, in the north country, Adirondacks and Eastern Ontario by inspiring the enjoyment and appreciation of music through diverse and inclusive live and online programming by professional musicians. It is the only year-round professional symphony orchestra from Rochester to Burlington and Ottawa to Syracuse. Kenneth Andrews has served as music director and conductor for The Orchestra of Northern New York since its founding in 1988.

Tickets here

