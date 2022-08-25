From parched to soaked: A month’s worth of rain in 3 days

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Conditions have been on the dry side for parts of the north country, but that may have changed this week.

The Northeast Climate Control Center at Cornell University says Watertown picked up 3.2 inches of rain on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

That’s a little more than four inches for the month so far.

Normal for August is 2.4 inches. So, essentially, the area got more than a month’s worth of rain in just three days.

More rain is expected Friday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21st Congressional District Democratic Candidate Matt Castelli is declaring victory in the...
Matt Castelli declares victory with only 15% of the vote in, Stefanik responds
The Watertown school board is looking into possible inequities between boys' and girls'...
Parent says Watertown girls’ lacrosse team treated unfairly
Rome NY man dies in ATV crash
A state police dive team searched the Raquette River in Akwesasne Wednesday.
State police mum on Raquette River search
Dozens turned out to a meeting Tuesday night to discuss the fate of the Copenhagen Fire...
Officials: Copenhagen FD needs to turn over control or dissolve

Latest News

Alleged bar fight leads to assault charge
9/11 Memorial Stair CLimb
Stair climb next month to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters
Police lights
2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
South Jefferson Rescue Squad
At South Jeff Rescue, everyone’s family