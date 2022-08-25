From parched to soaked: A month’s worth of rain in 3 days

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Conditions have been on the dry side for parts of the north country, but that may have changed this week.

The Northeast Climate Control Center at Cornell University says Watertown picked up 3.2 inches of rain on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

That’s a little more than four inches for the month so far.

Normal for August is 2.4 inches. So, essentially, the area got more than a month’s worth of rain in just three days.

More rain is expected Friday.

