Report: National Archives asked for Trump records in 2021

Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is photographed during an interview with...
Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is photographed during an interview with The Associated Press in his office at Trump Tower in New York, May 10, 2016.(Mary Altaffer | AP / Mary Altaffer)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Records from the Trump era in the White House were not returned to the government during the final days of the administration despite a determination that they should be, according to an email that National Archives and Records Administration sent to President Donald Trump’s lawyers in May 2021.

The contents of the email were first reported by The Washington Post.

The FBI executed a search warrant earlier this month at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents.

Legal experts say newly unsealed documents shine light on the Mar-a-Lago search. (CNN, POOL, BILL HENNESSEY)

On Thursday, lawyers from the Department of Justice are expected to submit their recommended redactions to the affidavit used to obtain the warrant to search Trump’s residence.

The affidavit describes why investigators believed they had probable cause that a crime was committed.

President Joe Biden told reporters Wednesday that he had no advance warning about the search of Trump’s home.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21st Congressional District Democratic Candidate Matt Castelli is declaring victory in the...
Matt Castelli declares victory with only 15% of the vote in, Stefanik responds
The Watertown school board is looking into possible inequities between boys' and girls'...
Parent says Watertown girls’ lacrosse team treated unfairly
Dozens turned out to a meeting Tuesday night to discuss the fate of the Copenhagen Fire...
Officials: Copenhagen FD needs to turn over control or dissolve
Rome NY man dies in ATV crash
Mike Skelly file photo
O’burg mayor charged with false statements

Latest News

Watertown Wolves head coach and general manager Brent Clarke is stepping down.
Clarke steps down as Wolves coach and GM
Putnam County Sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs on a rural road.
61-year-old mail carrier attacked by dogs dies from injuries in hospital
Inflation is causing people to spend more cautiously. Most economists, though, have said they...
Government revision shows economy shrank 0.6% last quarter
Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits...
George Foreman accused of sexual assault