Rickie Lee Villnave, 63, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Rickie Lee Villnave, 63, of East Orvis Street, unexpectedly passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at his home.

Rickie was born on October 2, 1958 in Potsdam, the son of the late Francis D. and Elizabeth (McGregor) Villnave and attended Norwood-Norfolk Central Schools. Rickie was a jack-of-all trades who could work on and repair just about anything. He worked for a time at the Norfolk Paper Mill and worked on maintenance and grounds for the Town of Norfolk until becoming disabled. He also enjoyed doing carpentry work.

Rickie is survived by his children, Nicole, Tyler (Savanna), Karen, Mackenzie, and Maddison; his grandson, Elijah Francis; his sister, Tammy and Craig LaBarge; his brothers, Larry and Tammy Villnave and Duane Villnave and Karen; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, August 26 at the Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk with Rev. Shane Lynch, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

