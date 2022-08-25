‘Sally Port View’ gets another funding boost
Published: Aug. 24, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A waterfront events center in the Three Mile Bay area is getting another round of funding.
“Sally Port View” is a wedding and special events venue, an $8.5 million project. According to the project’s web site, it’s “coming in 2023.”
Wednesday, the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency’s loan review committee recommended approval of a $112,000 loan for the project. It would be added to another $112,000 loan from the North Country Alliance.
