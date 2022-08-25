Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Fun at AnchorCon!

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WWNY) - The focus of this edition is AnchorCon 2022, which took place in Clayton last weekend.

There were mermaids and Princess Mercy Meredith from the Mr. Touts Magical Forest series.

Rachel Zalewski and family crossed over to the Dark Side.

Missy Primeau shows us “who ya gonna call?”

Ali of Waddington got to hang out with the actor who played Goyle in the Harry Potter series.

Also in Clayton was a World War II fighter plane flyover. Laura Krebs sent us video.

Thank you to everyone who sent in content this week. Share the cool things you’re up to. Just Send It To 7 on our website or mobile app.

Check out our Pics of the Week and AnchorCon galleries below.

