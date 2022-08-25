Stair climb next month to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a stair climb next month to honor the sacrifices firefighters made on 9/11.

Lowville Fire Department vice president Benjamin Lyndaker talked about the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on 7 News At Noon.

Watch the video above for his interview.

The event is from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 17, at Lowville High School.

Firefighters will honor the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the World Trade Center by climbing 110 flights of stairs- one for each floor in the towers.

The public is invited to participate, although they can climb as much or as little as they want.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21st Congressional District Democratic Candidate Matt Castelli is declaring victory in the...
Matt Castelli declares victory with only 15% of the vote in, Stefanik responds
The Watertown school board is looking into possible inequities between boys' and girls'...
Parent says Watertown girls’ lacrosse team treated unfairly
Rome NY man dies in ATV crash
A state police dive team searched the Raquette River in Akwesasne Wednesday.
State police mum on Raquette River search
Dozens turned out to a meeting Tuesday night to discuss the fate of the Copenhagen Fire...
Officials: Copenhagen FD needs to turn over control or dissolve

Latest News

Alleged bar fight leads to assault charge
From parched to soaked: A month’s worth of rain in 3 days
Police lights
2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
South Jefferson Rescue Squad
At South Jeff Rescue, everyone’s family