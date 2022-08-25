Stair climb next month to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a stair climb next month to honor the sacrifices firefighters made on 9/11.

Lowville Fire Department vice president Benjamin Lyndaker talked about the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on 7 News At Noon.

The event is from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 17, at Lowville High School.

Firefighters will honor the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the World Trade Center by climbing 110 flights of stairs- one for each floor in the towers.

The public is invited to participate, although they can climb as much or as little as they want.

