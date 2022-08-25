State allocates 4 retail cannabis dispensaries for northern counties

Recreational marijuana
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The seven-county North Country region will be allotted four retail cannabis stores. At least to start.

The state Office for Cannabis Management based the number on population. In contrast, Manhattan will have 22, Long Island 20, and Brooklyn 19.

They’re called Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses and the state will allocate 150 of them in this first round. They’ll go to businesses owned by people convicted of marijuana offenses before March 31, 2021, or who have close family members who were.

The state announced earlier this year that people affected by the state’s marijuana laws before cannabis became legal would have first crack at licenses to sell adult-use cannabis.

The application window opens today (Thursday) and closes on September 26.

The state plans to offer another 25 licenses to nonprofits that help people with marijuana convictions.

Details on eligibility requirements are here.

The state-designated North Country region includes Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Essex, Clinton, and Hamilton counties.

