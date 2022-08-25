State police confirm search for evidence in Howell killing

A state police dive team searched the Raquette River in Akwesasne Wednesday.
A state police dive team searched the Raquette River in Akwesasne Wednesday.(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State Police confirmed Thursday they are again searching for evidence in the February shooting death of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell.

A state police dive team searched the waters of the Raquette River along State Route 37 in Akwesasne Wednesday afternoon.

State police had multiple vehicles carrying diving equipment.

There’s no word if they found anything Wednesday, but we’re told they’ll be back in the water throughout the week.

In May, divers searched the St. Regis River near Potsdam for the gun that Michael Snow is accused of using to kill 21-year-old Elizabeth Howell, a SUNY Potsdam student.

At the time officials said they believed the gun could be somewhere along Snow’s alleged getaway route stretching from Potsdam to Malone to Fort Covington to Massena.

Howell died after she was shot on College Park Road -- just off campus -- in February.

