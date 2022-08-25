State police mum on Raquette River search

State police search Raquette River
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - A state police dive team searched the waters of the Raquette River along State Route 37 in Akwesasne Wednesday afternoon.

State police had multiple vehicles carrying diving equipment.

Officials did not give much information, but said they are resuming a search that first began in May.

There’s no word if they found anything Wednesday, but we’re told they’ll be back in the water throughout the week.

In May, divers searched the St. Regis River near Potsdam for the gun that Michael Snow is accused of using to kill 21-year-old Elizabeth Howell, a SUNY Potsdam student.

At the time officials said they believed the gun could be somewhere along Snow’s alleged getaway route stretching from Potsdam to Malone to Fort Covington to Massena.

Howell died after she was shot on College Park Road -- just off campus -- in February.

Officials did not say the searches are related.

