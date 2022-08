WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sybil Richmond passed away Wednesday, August 24th at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident for 9 years. She was 102 years old.

A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky.

Arrangements are with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

