Syracuse Stage to Hold Open Auditions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Syracuse Stage will host general auditions for local Equity and Non-Equity actors on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Syracuse Stage/SU Drama Complex, 820 E. Genesee St.

Syracuse Stage is seeking local actors for several upcoming performance opportunities as part of its Cold Read Festival of New Plays (Oct. 18-23), “Our Town” (March 20-April 16, 2023), and other opportunities that may become available over the course of the season.

Auditioners should note that productions include a significant number of morning student matinees in addition to evening performances. Auditioners must sign up for an audition online using this form. For more information, contact Cynthia Reid at cjmoor02@syr.edu.

Actors 18 and up of all ethnicities are strongly encouraged to audition. All actors are required to bring a picture and resume. Actors should prepare two contrasting monologues or one monologue and 32 bars of a song, not to exceed four minutes. Singers should bring sheet music; an accompanist will be provided.

Auditions for children will be held at a later date.

The Cold Read Festival, to be held Oct. 18-23, is a new play development program featuring work from some of the freshest voices writing for theatre today. It is curated by Melissa Crespo, and participants include Rogelio Martinez, Draft/Pages featured playwright-in-residence; Priyanka Shetty, Solo Act featured artist; Ty Defoe, In Process playwright; and Craig Scott Thornton, Write Here artist.

“Our Town,” by Thornton Wilder, will be presented March 20-April 16, 2023, and directed by Robert Hupp, artistic director of Syracuse Stage.

“The life of a village against the life of the stars” is how Wilder described his heralded masterpiece. “It is an attempt,” he wrote, “to find a value above all price for the smallest events in our daily life.” He succeeded with this graceful and poetic play—a heartfelt call to cherish every unimportant moment we’re together and to embrace the true wonder and brevity of being alive. Do any human beings ever realize life while they live it? Whether in Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, at the turn of the 20th century, or Syracuse, New York, in 2023, Wilder’s enduring classic asks us to stop and ponder what truly matters, and to consider that for a great many of us the answers will be the same.

