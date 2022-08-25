Terra L McCarthy Sterling, 46, formerly of Evans Mills

Terra L McCarthy Sterling age 46 of Plattsburgh NY, formerly from Evans Mills, NY passed away and entered into the gates of heaven on August 17, 2022 in the presence of her Lord and Savior at CVPH Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY .(Funeral Home)

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Terra L McCarthy Sterling age 46 of Plattsburgh NY, formerly from Evans Mills, NY passed away and entered into the gates of heaven on August 17, 2022 in the presence of her Lord and Savior at CVPH Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY . She was born November 4, 1975, in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Manny, and Carrie (Weston) McCarthy and graduated from Indian River High School in 1993. She worked at Salerno’s packaging as a purchasing agent.

Terra is survived by her  three children Haley, Gracey, and Riley Sutton. She is also survived by brothers Leo,(Robin), Matt (Ashley), two nieces, 1 nephew, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Terra lived life for and loved her children beyond measure. Her favorite hobby was spending time with family, dancing and singing Karaoke.

Funeral services will be August 27, 2022 at Bible Baptist Church, 4635 US-9, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 at 3:00 pm.

