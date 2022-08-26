Audrey J. Jones, 73, of Massena

Audrey J. Jones, age 73, passed away on Friday August 12, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a long fight with cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Audrey J. Jones, age 73, passed away on Friday August 12, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a long fight with cancer. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews Street Massena. The family will be having no public calling hours or services. Audrey was born on January 30, 1949 the daughter of the late Russell and Rachel (Williston) Ware. Audrey loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had an eternal flame for Elvis Presley and Coca-Cola. She loved watching the San Francisco 49ers, Days of our Lives, Survivor, and America’s Got Talent.

She is survived by her son Wayne L. Stokes Jr. of Canton, her siblings, Terry Flynn of Norfolk, Jerry and Joe Wilson of IN; Brenda and David Besio of TX; Margaret Cecot of Massena; half-brother David and Marlene Post of PA; her grandchildren, Rebecca Caitlynn (Stokes) and David Colgan of MN., Wayne Leslie Stokes III of MN., and Kristin Elizabeth Stokes and Kaleb Kaiser of Massena; great-grandchildren, Charles Wayne Colgan of MN. and Jesse James Stokes of Massena; in addition to her parents she was predeceased by her son Russell James Stokes, sister Judy Murray, and brother Charles Ware.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences, pictures and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.