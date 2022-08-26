Canton rally honors Women’s Equality Day

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of people gathered outside Planned Parenthood late Friday afternoon, to celebrate Women’s Equality Day and protest the Supreme Court ruling which struck down a nationwide right to abortion.

Women’s Equality Day was originally noted in 1971.

The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe versus Wade, the decision which legalized abortion nationwide, was handed down in June.

“I think the overturning of Roe is it’s a sad state, but it is an indication of where we are as a community; as a society,” said Raamitha Pillay, from the Poor People’s Campaign.

The people at Friday’s rally said more supporters of equal rights and reproductive rights need to register and vote.

