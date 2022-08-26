IHC hopes for deep run into girls’ soccer postseason

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Immaculate Heart girls’ soccer team lost only one player to graduation. That bodes well for another run to the postseason this fall.

Immaculate Heart looks to be ready for another run at a Frontier League title.

The Lady Cavaliers have just about everyone back this season.

Putting the ball into the goal will be a positive aspect for this team once again.

The Lady Cavaliers will host their annual preseason scrimmage once again next week.

That will be held next Wednesday, August 31, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Immaculate Heart only lost two games last season and made it to the sectional semifinals.

With just about everyone back, expect another successful run this season.

