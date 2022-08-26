Jefferson County SPCA: Cassius, 1 of 6

Jefferson County SPCA
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cassius is one of a litter of six kittens

Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says the Jefferson County SPCA is having a hard time finding homes for the cute, friendly kittens because they all tested positive for feline leukemia.

The virus compromises their immune systems, so they can get sick very easily.

They can go to homes with other cats, it just takes a bit more work to keep the others protected.

Because of their health issues, each kitten costs only $50 to adopt.

There are several cats and dogs at the main shelter, as usual with more “exotic” animals – mice, birds, guinea pigs, and rabbits – at Petco.

Stop by the shelter or Petco to check them out. You can also visit jeffersoncountyspca.org or the SPCA’s Facebook page -- or call 315-782-3260

