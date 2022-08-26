John C. Puleo, 80, of Massena

Mr. Puleo passed away Friday evening, August 19, 2022 at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for John C. Puleo, 80, a resident of 227 Bayley Road, Massena, will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 3 p.m. in the Adath Israel Cemetery in Massena. Mr. Puleo passed away Friday evening, August 19, 2022 at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh. John is survived by his family and friends at his Bayley Road home and within the SUNMOUNT and NYSARC community. John was born on August 14, 1942 to the late Rosaline Witt Buro and John Puleo in the Bronx, NY. He loved to smile. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

