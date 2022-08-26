Man faces menacing, weapon charges

Bruce French
Bruce French(St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - A Madrid man is accused of threatening someone with a knife.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say it happened Wednesday in the town of Madrid. Fifty-year-old Bruce French of North Street was charged with second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

While in custody, French was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance stemming from an incident on August 1.

He was arraigned in Norfolk town court and jailed without bail.

