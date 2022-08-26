Mildred B. Carlton, 88, of Carthage

Mildred B. Carlton, 88, of S. Washington St. Carthage, died Wednesday evening, August 24, 2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Mildred B. Carlton, 88, of S. Washington St. Carthage, died Wednesday evening, August 24, 2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital.

Mildred was born on February 5,1934 in Natural Bridge, the daughter of the late Walter and Pearl (Cowan) Gates. She was educated locally. Her marriage to Frederick C. Carlton ended in divorce. Mildred worked as a domestic for many families in the Carthage area, was employed at Lally MFG in Herrings and later in life, was a home health aide.

She loved her cats and spending time with her family.

She is survived by one daughter: Patricia Carlton of West Carthage, two sons: Randy (Melinda) Carlton of Fresno, CA and Terry Carlton of Philadelphia, 4 Grandchildren, Anthony (Kalie) Carlton, Corey Ann (Derick) Watts, and Chetara and Christopher Harrington, 8 Great Grandchildren, Corey J., Cameron, Julian L. Menendez-Murray, Jenavive L. Menendez-Murray, Desiree Carlton, Devyn S. Watts, Adam M. Petijohn Jr. and Amire Harrington, seven sisters: Janet DeYear, Saranac Lake, Nancy Hall, West Carthage, Wanita Christman, Georgia, Mary Alice Perrigo, Herkimer, Michelle Burham, Florida, Linda Cooper, and Jean Barber, Henderson, NV, two brothers, Lloyd Scanlon of Virginia and Rodney Manor of Lowville. She is predeceased by a granddaughter, Chelsea Carlton, a sister Eileen Noscedka and three brothers, Nathan, Lyle and James Gates.

A graveside service will be held at a date and time to be announced at the Sandhill Cemetery, Natural Bridge. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

