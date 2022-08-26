Murder Mystery at Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Fully interactive Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

Saturday, September 17

Doors open at 6pm for cocktails

Presented by The Butler Did It!

Tickets are $60

You must call or visit the box office to purchase your tickets and select your meal by Wednesday, September 14.

315-686-2200

Dinner provided by The Osprey House

Dinner Rolls, Tossed Salad

Choice of: Chicken Parmesan with Linguini, Slice Pork Ribeye with Utica Greens, or Grilled Portobello Mushroom, topped with roasted red pepper, spinach, balsamic reduction, and fresh mozzarella.

Dessert – Cannoli Cheesecake

You are invited to a MURDER.......A fully interactive MURDER MYSTERY DINNER THEATER!

As a loyal member of the Godfather’s family, you are cordially ordered, uh, invited to Don Brundizzi’s by-invitation-only speakeasy for a party that’s sure to be the bee’s knees. Be there or beware!

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to solve a murder (or two). Are you up to the challenge?

We want you to be fully involved in the experience so feel free to come in costume and in character! We’re taking you back to the 1920s. Become a flapper or a Mafia gangster. It’s optional, of course, but it will enhance your whole experience!

Who among you will become a cold-blooded killer? A victim?

Be warned and beware, it could be the person standing right next to you!

