Murder Mystery at Clayton Opera House

Saturday, September 17
The Butler Did it Players at the Clayton Opera House - Saturday, September 17
The Butler Did it Players at the Clayton Opera House - Saturday, September 17(The butler did it players)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Fully interactive Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

Saturday, September 17

Doors open at 6pm for cocktails

Presented by The Butler Did It!

Tickets are $60

You must call or visit the box office to purchase your tickets and select your meal by Wednesday, September 14.

315-686-2200

Dinner provided by The Osprey House

Dinner Rolls, Tossed Salad

Choice of: Chicken Parmesan with Linguini, Slice Pork Ribeye with Utica Greens, or Grilled Portobello Mushroom, topped with roasted red pepper, spinach, balsamic reduction, and fresh mozzarella.

Dessert – Cannoli Cheesecake

You are invited to a MURDER.......A fully interactive MURDER MYSTERY DINNER THEATER!

As a loyal member of the Godfather’s family, you are cordially ordered, uh, invited to Don Brundizzi’s by-invitation-only speakeasy for a party that’s sure to be the bee’s knees. Be there or beware!

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to solve a murder (or two). Are you up to the challenge?

We want you to be fully involved in the experience so feel free to come in costume and in character! We’re taking you back to the 1920s. Become a flapper or a Mafia gangster. It’s optional, of course, but it will enhance your whole experience!

Who among you will become a cold-blooded killer? A victim?

Be warned and beware, it could be the person standing right next to you!

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recreational marijuana
State allocates 4 retail cannabis dispensaries for northern counties
Police lights
2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
Alleged bar fight leads to assault charge
A state police dive team searched the Raquette River in Akwesasne Wednesday.
State police confirm search for evidence in Howell killing

Latest News

Music on the Porch Day
Music on the Porch
At the Orion Art Gallery Aug 27 and 28
1000 Islands Arts Festival
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Ratatouille
Jefferson County SPCA
Jefferson County SPCA: Cassius, 1 of 6