North Country colleges prepare for possible Monkeypox outbreak

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As of August 25th, the Centers for Disease Control reports that New York currently has the highest number of Monekypox cases in the U.S. with 3,117 positive cases.

With colleges starting new academic years, there has been concern for a possible outbreak of the virus spreading across campus.

“I feel that we still have to be alert. You know, we still have to make sure we are making all the precautions, and that we are making sure that we are all protecting each other, right? The school right now is working on a plan and we still have a quarantine space on campus, even though it is not as big as before with COVID, we still have a quarantine space for students in case we need it,” said St. Lawrence University student Fabian Guszman.

Already five universities have confirmed cases of Monkeypox among students in Washington D.C., Texas, and Pennsylvania.

To help ease concerns, the Centers for Disease Control currently has guidelines on tracking an containing the virus in mass gathering settings.

Friday, SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Canton and St. Lawrence University sent statements to 7 News all stating they are planning to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and guidance from the New York State Health Department.

A spokesperson for St. Lawrence University said, “We are coordinating with local and state public health officials and continuing to monitor the situation.”

SUNY Canton says:

SUNY Canton currently has no cases of monkeypox on campus. The college is currently in the outreach and education portion of its response to the nationwide outbreak. Administrators issued a notice about the viral infection in its Fall 2022 updates. As with COVID-19, the college will be following SUNY, State, local and CDC guidelines on monkeypox, and monitoring that guidance closely to influence its outreach and response. Although isolation may not be advisable in all cases of monkeypox, the college has dedicated space available should it become necessary. The college is advocating that individuals who are at risk of contracting monkeypox, or anyone concerned about the spread, to contact their healthcare provider about receiving one of the available vaccinations.

And a representative with SUNY Potsdam says, “SUNY Potsdam is carefully monitoring the spread of Monkeypox in New York State, and we have plans in place to help ensure that our campus community is protected this semester. Following the CDC guidelines and guidance from the New York State Health Department, we will educate campus about the signs and symptoms to watch for, and provide information on high risk activities to help prevent the spread. Student Health Services has testing available for Monkeypox, and all our staff are trained and prepared to treat patients. If a student tests positive, we have additional housing available on campus for those who would be more comfortable staying in a separate area while they recover.”

One student says its important that people should take other’s safety into account.

“I also think that now there’s vaccines and stuff like that, I think its up to people to sort of take those steps to protect themselves and protect others,” said Kayla Karmis, a St. Lawrence University student.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, students were isolated and not allowed contact with any other person until their symptoms were no longer present.

A representative of the St. Lawrence Health System says they have created a comprehensive policy to manage patients with suspected or confirmed Monkeypox based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations.

The Biden Administration says there are enough Monkeypox vaccines available now, but health officials say those shots are not going to the people who need it the most.

Currently, with the amount of Monkeypox cases, Gov. Hochul plans to keep New York in a state of emergency until August 28th where the state will reassess the situation.

