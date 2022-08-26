NY’s new concealed carry gun law; “it is not easy”

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Prospective gun owners, there are new minimum training requirements to obtain a concealed carry permit in New York.

The problem? There are still a lot of unanswered questions.

In a matter of days, new requirements for those looking to to get a concealed carry permit in New York will go into effect.

Among them, all applicants must complete 16 hours of in-person live classroom instruction and get at least 80 percent on a written test following the course.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office knows the new requirements. The issue is implementing them by September 1.

“Unfortunately when they pass a law, we have to interpret the law after the fact, and it is not easy,” said Sergeant Ben Timerman, spokesman for the sheriff’s Office.

Questions still loom over who is qualified to both teach the class and two hours of live-fire training.

“We have some concerns about our current list of firearms instructors - whether or not they would still be considered dually-licensed under the new definition,” Timerman said.

The requirements stem from Governor Kathy Hochul’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act, signed last month. It’s an attempt at tightening gun restrictions, after the Supreme Court struck down the state’s open carry laws.

Assemblyman Mark Walczyk was critical of the move on the Assembly floor in July, arguing the Supreme Court had already made it’s decision.

“They are the law of the land, and when they make a 6 to 3 super-majority decision about something that constitutional or unconstitutional in the state of New York, I would say we should probably all stand up and listen,” Walczyk said in July.

As for current pistol permit holders, Timerman says you won’t be required to take the 16-hour class, but you will need to be recertified every three years instead of five.

A lawsuit has been filed claiming the new laws are unconsitutional, with the Gun Owners of America group seeking a preliminary injunction, an attempt to block the law from taking effect while the lawsuit is ongoing.

