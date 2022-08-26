Rain boosts hydroelectric production

Turbines at Watertown's hydro plant, summer 2022.
By 7 News Staff
Aug. 26, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain earlier this week boosted profits at the city of Watertown’s hydroelectric plant.

According to a report from city manager Ken Mix, rain on Tuesday boosted the flow of the Black River to 3,400 cubic feet per second.

When two turbines kicked in around 5 p.m., it caused the plant to generate enough power to yield around $965 per hour.

The report did not say how long the boon lasted.

The Northeast Climate Control Center at Cornell University says Watertown picked up 3.2 inches of rain on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

