Robert R. Robinson, 69, of Mannsville

MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Robert R. Robinson, Mannsville passed away Thursday, August 25th at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was 69 years old.

Among his survivors is his wife of 50 years, Christa.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 31st at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home from 12:00 – 2:00 pm. Following the calling hours, a graveside service will be held at the Maplewood Cemetery, Mannsville.

A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky.

Arrangements are with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

