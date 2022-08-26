Robert R. Robinson, 69, of Mannsville

By Adam Carros
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Robert R. Robinson, Mannsville passed away Thursday, August 25th at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was 69 years old.

Among his survivors is his wife of 50 years, Christa.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 31st at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home from 12:00 – 2:00 pm. Following the calling hours, a graveside service will be held at the Maplewood Cemetery, Mannsville.

A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky.

Arrangements are with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Planned Parenthood rally to honor Women's Equality Day, Friday, August 26.
Canton rally honors Women’s Equality Day
Despite some struggles, a recent agricultural report from State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli...
North Country agriculture industry remained resilient through the pandemic
The Volunteer Transportation Center is looking for drivers throughout the North Country.
VTC looking for volunteer drivers
A plane lands at Watertown International Airport
Watertown, Massena airports get millions

Obituaries

The California Rifle and Pistol Association noted that the release came days after the U.S....
NY’s new concealed carry gun law; “it is not easy”
Mildred B. Carlton, 88, of S. Washington St. Carthage, died Wednesday evening, August 24, 2022...
Mildred B. Carlton, 88, of Carthage
As of August 25th, the Centers for Disease Control reports that New York currently has the...
North Country colleges prepare for possible Monkeypox outbreak
This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to 2007 when a Lake Ontario Island, once owned by...
Blast from the Past: Historic Fox Island up for sale in 2007
Mr. Puleo passed away Friday evening, August 19, 2022 at the Champlain Valley Physicians...
John C. Puleo, 80, of Massena
Audrey J. Jones, age 73, passed away on Friday August 12, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after...
Audrey J. Jones, 73, of Massena