Suspect flees home as deputies attempt to arrest him, still at large

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - A town of Champion man is at large after fleeing his house during an attempt arrest Thursday afternoon. That’s according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 2:35, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint on Sayre Road in the town of Champion.

It led them to a home on Cole Road, where deputies attempted to arrest a suspect under a violation of probation warrant.

During the arrest, the suspect fled his home through a bedroom window and took off on foot. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, he is a white male, 5 feet, 4 inches, and weighs 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.

Deputies said his identity is known to law enforcement, but his name is being withheld at this time.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, he is not known to be dangerous, and is not considered a danger to the public.

Area residents are encouraged to call 911 to report any suspicious activity or sightings.

