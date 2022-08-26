Troopers ask for help solving school burglaries

State police are asking for help identifying a suspect in two burglaries at Heuvelton Central...
State police are asking for help identifying a suspect in two burglaries at Heuvelton Central School.(New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - State police are investigating two burglaries at Heuvelton Central School within the past week.

Troopers say they believe the same person broke into and vandalized the school on August 21 and August 23.

In the first burglary, several computer towers and miscellaneous items were stolen. In the second, troopers say, the individual took graphics cards from three computers, random computer pieces, a 3D printer, and other items.

Troopers say during the August 21 burglary the person wore a black sweatshirt with gray sleeves, maroon pants, black sneakers, and a sweatshirt with the hood pulled up to hide his face.

On August 23, the person wore a black sweatshirt with a “Nickelodeon” symbol on the front, black sweatpants, white sneakers, a black glove on his right hand, and again had the hood pulled up on his sweatshirt to hide his face.

Police say the suspect rode a Next bicycle.

Anyone with information can contact state police at 315-379-0012.

Surveillance photos of the suspect are above and below.

State police are asking for help identifying a suspect in two burglaries at Heuvelton Central...
State police are asking for help identifying a suspect in two burglaries at Heuvelton Central School.(New York State Police)

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recreational marijuana
State allocates 4 retail cannabis dispensaries for northern counties
Police lights
2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
Alleged bar fight leads to assault charge
A state police dive team searched the Raquette River in Akwesasne Wednesday.
State police confirm search for evidence in Howell killing

Latest News

There's a debate over whether wolves have been creeping into the Northeast, more than a century...
Cry wolf? Debate over presence of wolves in Northeast
Turbines at Watertown's hydro plant, summer 2022.
Rain boosts hydroelectric production
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Ratatouille
Jefferson County SPCA
Jefferson County SPCA: Cassius, 1 of 6