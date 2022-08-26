TV Dinner: Ratatouille

TV Dinner: Ratatouille
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning’s mother was vegetarian, so she often made ratatouille, a stewed vegetable dish.

She would serve it over rice or pasta, like the chef did for us.

The dish hails from Nice, France.

The chef partially peeled the eggplant, but you can leave the skin on or peel it entirely.

Ratatouille

- 2 tablespoons olive oil

- 1 cup diced onion

- 1 cup diced celery

- 1 cup diced bell peppers in assorted colors.

- 1 cup diced yellow squash

- 1 cup diced zucchini

- 1 cup diced eggplant

- 1 cup diced tomatoes

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning or Herbes de Provence.

- Crushed red pepper for heat

- Salt and pepper to taste

- ½ cup dry white wine

Sauté vegetables and seasonings until onions begin to wilt. Add wine, cover, and cook on low heat until vegetables are tender.

Garnish with parmesan cheese.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recreational marijuana
State allocates 4 retail cannabis dispensaries for northern counties
Police lights
2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
Alleged bar fight leads to assault charge
A state police dive team searched the Raquette River in Akwesasne Wednesday.
State police confirm search for evidence in Howell killing

Latest News

TV Dinner: Ratatouille
TV Dinner: Ratatouille
Tri-County Career Link
Tri-County Career Link
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Hoecakes, Johnnycake, spider cakes or travel cakes
TV Dinner: Hoecakes, Johnnycake, spider cakes or travel cakes
TV Dinner: Hoecakes, Johnnycake, spider cakes or travel cakes