VTC looking for volunteer drivers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Giving back behind the wheel. The Volunteer Transportation Center is looking for drivers throughout the North Country.

The Volunteer Transportation Center is looking for 20-30 new drivers to sign up before the end of the year.

VTC Foundation Director Jeremiah Papineau says that is it important to find the volunteers now before the weather changes, and it is harder for people to get to appointments during the North Country winters.

Papineau says for the volunteers giving back is about more than just mileage.

“We take it for granted sometimes, that we can just hop into the vehicle and go to an appointment or what not. It is not always the case for a lot of people. A lot of folks, especially in rural parts of our region, have a very hard time getting back and forth to these appointments. So, the volunteer drivers can have that sense of pride that they helped provide one more thing to help make somebody’s life better,” said Papineau.

You can find more information on how to volunteer on the VTC website.

