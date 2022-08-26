VTC looking for volunteer drivers

The Volunteer Transportation Center is looking for drivers throughout the North Country.
The Volunteer Transportation Center is looking for drivers throughout the North Country.(wwny)
By Zach Grady
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Giving back behind the wheel. The Volunteer Transportation Center is looking for drivers throughout the North Country.

The Volunteer Transportation Center is looking for 20-30 new drivers to sign up before the end of the year.

VTC Foundation Director Jeremiah Papineau says that is it important to find the volunteers now before the weather changes, and it is harder for people to get to appointments during the North Country winters.

Papineau says for the volunteers giving back is about more than just mileage.

“We take it for granted sometimes, that we can just hop into the vehicle and go to an appointment or what not. It is not always the case for a lot of people. A lot of folks, especially in rural parts of our region, have a very hard time getting back and forth to these appointments. So, the volunteer drivers can have that sense of pride that they helped provide one more thing to help make somebody’s life better,” said Papineau.

You can find more information on how to volunteer on the VTC website.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recreational marijuana
State allocates 4 retail cannabis dispensaries for northern counties
Police lights
2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
Alleged bar fight leads to assault charge
A state police dive team searched the Raquette River in Akwesasne Wednesday.
State police confirm search for evidence in Howell killing

Latest News

A plane lands at Watertown International Airport
Watertown, Massena airports get millions
The California Rifle and Pistol Association noted that the release came days after the U.S....
NY’s new concealed carry gun law; “it is not easy”
As of August 25th, the Centers for Disease Control reports that New York currently has the...
North Country colleges prepare for possible Monkeypox outbreak
This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to 2007 when a Lake Ontario Island, once owned by...
Blast from the Past: Historic Fox Island up for sale in 2007