Watertown, Massena airports get millions
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown and Massena airports are getting millions for repairs and upgrades.
The Watertown airport is getting $1.9 million to expand the access road leading to the airport.
The Massena airport is getting $7.4 million to rehabilitate the runway and reconstruct airfield guidance signs.
Funding for both airports was announced by Rep. Elise Stefanik, who said “Our local airports are a critical component of North Country infrastructure and tourism.”
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.