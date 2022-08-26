Watertown, Massena airports get millions

A plane lands at Watertown International Airport
A plane lands at Watertown International Airport(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown and Massena airports are getting millions for repairs and upgrades.

The Watertown airport is getting $1.9 million to expand the access road leading to the airport.

The Massena airport is getting $7.4 million to rehabilitate the runway and reconstruct airfield guidance signs.

Funding for both airports was announced by Rep. Elise Stefanik, who said “Our local airports are a critical component of North Country infrastructure and tourism.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recreational marijuana
State allocates 4 retail cannabis dispensaries for northern counties
Police lights
2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
Alleged bar fight leads to assault charge
A state police dive team searched the Raquette River in Akwesasne Wednesday.
State police confirm search for evidence in Howell killing

Latest News

The Volunteer Transportation Center is looking for drivers throughout the North Country.
VTC looking for volunteer drivers
The California Rifle and Pistol Association noted that the release came days after the U.S....
NY’s new concealed carry gun law; “it is not easy”
As of August 25th, the Centers for Disease Control reports that New York currently has the...
North Country colleges prepare for possible Monkeypox outbreak
This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to 2007 when a Lake Ontario Island, once owned by...
Blast from the Past: Historic Fox Island up for sale in 2007