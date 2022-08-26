Watertown, Massena airports get millions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown and Massena airports are getting millions for repairs and upgrades.

The Watertown airport is getting $1.9 million to expand the access road leading to the airport.

The Massena airport is getting $7.4 million to rehabilitate the runway and reconstruct airfield guidance signs.

Funding for both airports was announced by Rep. Elise Stefanik, who said “Our local airports are a critical component of North Country infrastructure and tourism.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.