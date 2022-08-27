Brew York is back with beers and bands at Madison Barracks

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Beer and wine enthusiasts had plenty to rave about in Sackets Harbor Saturday.

The 6th annual Brew York Festival kicked off at high noon at the Madison Barracks Polo Fields in Sackets Harbor.

The event features dozens of breweries and wineries from across the North Country along with local, regional and national performers throughout the day.

For those in attendance, it was the perfect opportunity to enjoy the beautiful weather and try something new from places they may have never heard of.

“I haven’t gotten to experience a lot of the breweries in the North Country, so just enjoying the day on the river here in Sackets Harbor, it’s great,” said Jocelyn Lubniewski.

“Beer, literally beer. I love Sackets Harbor, I love the fact that the town brought this out here and everyone can enjoy the wonderful tastes of all the beers that are here,” said Bill Stillman.

Proceeds and donations from this year’s event go to both the First Responders & Medical Personnel of the North Country and Rock Out Cancer.

