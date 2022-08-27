Carthage man arrested, allegedly stole more than $40K in brass from Fort Drum

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of brass from Fort Drum.

New York State Police charged Terence Williams, 60, of Carthage with a 3rd degree felony count of Grand Larceny after they say he stole more than $40 thousand worth of brass casings from Fort Drum, where he was employed as a civilian.

Williams was transported to the Jefferson County CAP Court and was released on his own recognizance.

