Friday Sports: Previewing Red Raiders 2022 Football

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lowville football team is looking for a bounce back season.

The Red Raiders finished the 2021 season with a 2-5 overall record, 1-4 in Class C-2 play.

Coach Josh Coffman says the team has solid numbers this season with a few skill position players back on the offensive side of the ball and a number of new faces on defense.

The Red Raiders once again will be competing in a tough Class C-2 Division, facing off against perennial powers like Adirondack, Holland Patent, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill and General Brown.

Despite the daunting schedule, the players are optimistic about their chances heading into the 2022 campaign.

Coffman feels the key to the teams success this season hinges on the strides the group as a whole can make each and every day in practice and steady improvement throughout the season.

The Red Raiders open their season Friday, September 9th when they travel to Adirondack for a 7 PM game.

